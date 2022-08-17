Ahmedabad: A massive quantity of party drug mephedrone (MD) or ‘Meow Meow’ with a value of Rs 1000 crore in the international market was seized from a warehouse near Vadodara city.

The total quantity after being weighed turned out to be more than 200 kilograms.

In the primary probe, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) found that the warehouse owners had manufactured the psychotropic substance at their facility in the Bharuch district.

The substance was in the guise of legal drug formulations.

The ATS has also detained a few persons associated with the manufacturing unit.

The warehouse was raided based on a specific input. The warehouse is located in Savli taluka of Vadodara district.

The seized ‘Meow Meow’ is valued at Rs 1000 crore in the international market.