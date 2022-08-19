New Delhi: A ticketing agent has been arrested on allegations of forging documents and sending people to the USA illegally.

The police informed that the 42-year-old man has been identified as Vishal Bamrate, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The police have also arrested four persons who were passengers or clients of the man has also been arrested.

The man was arrested based on a case that was filed earlier in July this year.

The four passengers, Harshad Kumar Mahendrabhai Patel, Jatin Kanubhai Nayee, Dixitkumar Mukeshbhai Patel and Hitesh Kumar Rohit Kumar Trivedi were from Gujarat and were deported by Turkey after their documents were found to be forged.

They claimed that they wanted to go to the USA so that they could have a better future.

Bamrate had arranged all the fake documents for them and with these, they travelled from Ahmedabad to Dubai and then to Iran.

But as they reached Turkey from Iran, they were caught on suspicion and deported.

Based on their statement, the travel agent was traced in Ahmedabad and was arrested.

He was using international numbers to access WhatsApp and to contact his targets.

However, after being arrested, he claimed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his business face huge losses and in order to cover these up he joined into this illegal business.

He told the police that he partnered with Dubai-based agent Rupesh Patel to send people illegally to the US.

The police are now investigating the matter to track down other people involved in the crime.