Gurgaon: The police have filed a complaint against unknown people who allegedly extorted over Rs 50 lakh from a man and his NRI father.

The unknown persons are accused of blackmailing them with a fake video depicting a suicide.

The man alleged that his father, who is based in Arizona, US, had befriended some person on Facebook.

Then man alleged that the accused had secretly recorded one of their conversations and then they edited it to depict a suicide.

After this, the man was threatened by the accused and said that he would upload the “fake video” on YouTube.

He said that the people in the video committed suicide on October 3, 2021, as per the accused’s version.

They further claimed that the accused had posed officers of CID, Delhi Police, Cyber Police, and even officials of YouTube, and extorted money from the father.

The man claimed that they were extorted of more than Rs 50 lakh.

His father claimed to have paid Rs 48 lakh while he paid Rs 5 lakh between October and November 2021.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people under sections 420 (cheating), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 66-C, 66-D, and 67 of the Information Technology Act.