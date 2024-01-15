Maldives formally asks for withdrawal of Indian military personnel by March 15

New Delhi: Following through on a campaign promise, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has formally requested that India withdraw its military personnel by March 15, 2024, from Maldives.

This development marks a potential turning point in the traditionally close relationship between the two nations.

The Maldivian government cited the presence of 88 Indian military personnel as a violation of their national sovereignty.

Also Read: Assam: Youth brutally attacked by gang in Guwahati over argument

To facilitate a smooth transition, both countries have established a high-level core group, which held its first meeting on Sunday.

President Muizzu has previously hinted at frustrations with India’s influence, stating during a recent trip to China, “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the license to bully us.”

Also Read: Assam: People go crazy over fish on Uruka

He also outlined plans to diversify the Maldives’ economic partnerships to reduce dependence on its neighbour.

India responded through an official statement emphasizing ongoing development projects and a desire to find “mutually workable solutions” regarding continued humanitarian and medical assistance provided by Indian aviation platforms.

Both sides agreed to hold further discussions in India soon.