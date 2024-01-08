Guwahati: In a now-deleted tweet posted on X by Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, the minister posted two images claiming them to be from Lakshadweep Island with hashtags #ExploreIndianIslands, #Lakshadweep, #DekhoApnaDesh and #IncredibleIndia.

It has now turned out that both the images shared by the minister are actually from Maldives and the post is now deleted from the official account of the minister.

A user in X said, “General sidenote: the social media folks running the minister’s account are most likely funded by taxpayer money. so WE are paying for this ridiculous garbage.”

Another tweet was posted on X and shared by former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag where he has posted four pictures claiming them to be from Pondicherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

But here also one user has promptly pointed out that one of those pictures is actually of Bora Bora Island in French Polynesia.

The user pointed out in X, “Hey @virendersehwag, The third pic you’ve shared is not from Bharat but of Bora Bora Island, French Polynesia.”

The trend of sharing pictures of beaches from India and primarily Lakshadweep started after three ministers from Maldives took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he shared a post on X and asked people to visit the Lakshadweep Island and explore the beauty of India.

The post didn’t go well with three ministers of Maldives who posted derogatory remarks against the PM.

This prompted the three being presently suspended from their present posts in the government.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of “derogatory remarks” on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

“The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives,” the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.