Amritsar: The police in Punjab on Monday found a live bomb shell near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh.

As per reports, the bomb found was also very close to the helipad of Punjab.

The bomb was later taken over by the bomb disposal squad while police sealed the area.

It was found in a mango plantation in the area located around a kilometre from Punjab and Haryana CM’s helipad.

Apart from the bomb squad, an Army team was also deployed to check for any other possible threats.

Top leaders including those of Congress express grave concern over the recovery of the bomb.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja asked for a thorough investigation into the matter.