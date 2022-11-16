Amritsar: A day after the arrested of a man who killed his girlfriend and chopped her body into pieces, now a body of a man was found in a suitcase at Jalandhar railway station on Tuesday.

The body was found by a passerby inside a red suitcase.

The suitcase was found abandoned at the railway station.

First, the person saw a leg coming out of the suitcase after he noticed that no one had come to claim it for a long time.

He immediately called the police and informed that about it.

The police recovered the body then and began an investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed officially.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Monday a man in Delhi was arrested after he had killed his girlfriend and then chopped her body into multiple pieces.

He then kept the body parts in a fridge and disposed of them at different locations of Delhi for the next few days.