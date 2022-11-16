Amritsar: A day after the arrested of a man who killed his girlfriend and chopped her body into pieces, now a body of a man was found in a suitcase at Jalandhar railway station on Tuesday.
The body was found by a passerby inside a red suitcase.
The suitcase was found abandoned at the railway station.
Also Read: Assam: Seven endangered apes rescued in Hailakandi, two arrested
First, the person saw a leg coming out of the suitcase after he noticed that no one had come to claim it for a long time.
He immediately called the police and informed that about it.
The police recovered the body then and began an investigation.
Also Read: Man kills live-in partner, chops body into pieces in Delhi, arrested
The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed officially.
It may be mentioned that earlier on Monday a man in Delhi was arrested after he had killed his girlfriend and then chopped her body into multiple pieces.
He then kept the body parts in a fridge and disposed of them at different locations of Delhi for the next few days.