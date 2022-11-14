New Delhi: In one of the most gruesome incidents, a man was arrested in Delhi for killing his live-in partner and then chopping her body into multiple pieces.

As per reports, the man identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla was in a live-in relationship with 26-year-old Shraddha.

As per the man after being arrested, the victim used to pressure him for marriage and this led to them fighting frequently.

He revealed that on May 18, they had another fight where he strangled her.

He then revealed the scarier part where after her death, he had bought a fridge, chopped her body in 35 pieces and stored them in it.

He then took 16 days to dispose of the body parts at various locations across Delhi. He used to move out at late night to dispose of the body.

After days, the victim’s father lodged a kidnapping case at the Mehrauli police station in Delhi on November 8.

Her father said he lives with his family in Maharashtra’s Palghar while his daughter Shraddha worked at a call centre in Mumbai, where she met Poonawalla.

The victim and Poonawalla then got into a relationship and moved to Delhi.

He claimed that despite their opposition to the relationship, they moved. The couple lived at a flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

He added that after May, there was no contact with his daughter.

After the police investigation, they found that the girl was murdered five months ago and nabbed Poonawalla from the flat in Chhatarpur.

They took him in for questioning where he revealed the incident.

The police have so far recovered a few bones on the victim from the locations where he had dumped the body parts.