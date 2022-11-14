Guwahati: A minor girl’s body was recovered from a well in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

The body was found buried inside the well located in No 2 Nam Bokolia village at Bokoliaghat near Diphu.

Also Read: Assam: Man stabs father to death in Kokrajhar

The locals found the body and immediately called in the police.

However, the family of the victim could not be traced.

Also Read: Assam: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Dibrugarh

The exact reason for the death is now yet known but the police are awaiting post-mortem reports.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.