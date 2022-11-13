Guwahati: A man in Assam’s Kokrajhar was allegedly stabbed to death by his son.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday night in the Salakati village.

The deceased was identified as Bahar Ali.

He was allegedly stabbed by his son, Sahinur Ali with a dagger over a family conflict.

As per reports, both had an argument over some family dealings which led to a scuffle.

The angry son during which took out a dagger and stabbed his father.

Although the injured man was taken to the hospital immediately, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The police have initiated an operation to nab the accused who is currently on the run.