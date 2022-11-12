Guwahati: The Gauhati University (GU) has announced a hike in the admission, registration and other related fees for Ph.D., M Phil, and D.Sc/D Litt courses.

According to a notification, the Ph.D. admission fee for Arts, Law and Fine Arts has been enhanced to Rs 15,000 and the Ph.D. admission fees for Science, Technology, Medicine, Commerce and Management have been increased to Rs 25,000.

The M Phil admission fee for Arts, Law and Fine Arts has been hiked to Rs 25,000 and the fee has been increased to Rs 30,000 for Science, Technology, Medicine, Commerce and Management.

Similarly, the Gauhati University authorities have increased the monthly fee for Ph.D. (Arts) to Rs 800 and for Ph.D. (Science) to Rs 1000.

In a similar pattern, the thesis submission fee for Ph.D. has been raised to Rs. 8,000 and the M Phil dissertation submission fee to Rs 3,500.

The University has also increased fees for viva –voce, extension, thesis publication, and application forms besides the guideship application fee.

A section of the varsity students opposed the increase and called it ‘unjustified’.