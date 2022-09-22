Guwahati: Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust, Guwahati in collaboration with the Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University is going to organize 6th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture on Friday.

The 6th edition of this lecture series will be on the theme, “How much social is the social media” by Prof. Sachchidanand Joshi, said a statement.

Prof Joshi renowned author, actor, poet, historian and communication scientist is currently the Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi.

He is also the former Vice-Chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Prof. Joshi will touch upon the fact, whether the society was on the threshold of becoming Anti Social as it was clouded by Social Media Addiction.

He’ll discuss the pros and cons of the explicit and implicit hidden commercial motives that stretch the limits of the addiction to social media.

The lecture will be presided over by the Chairperson of the Trust Rajat Baran Mahanta and will inaugurate by the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Pratap J Handique.

The students from different media institutes and universities will attend this lecture along with a host of invitees.