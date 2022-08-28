Guwahati: The Department of Geography at Gauhati University has launched an Advanced Study and Resource Cell recently.

According to an official statement, a Geography Seminar Hall was also opened at an event on August 24.

The new facilities have been made in honour of Dr Manmohan Das, former Professor and Head of Geography, Gauhati University with generous funding by alumni of GU Dr Jitendra K. Baruah and Dr Gita R. Baruah.

Dr Jitendra and Gita Baruah are based out at Brookfield, Wisconsin in the USA.

Former Vice-Chancellor of GU, Dr G.N. Talukdar opened the Advanced Study and Resource Cell.

Prof. Manmohan Das opened the Geography Seminar Hall and shared his thoughts.

The event was presided over by Prof. Madhushree Das, Head of department and Dean, Faculty of Science.

The meeting held on the occasion was attended by members of the geography fraternity including teachers, students and research scholars of GU and other institutions, and officers and faculty members of various departments of GU.

At the beginning after felicitation and lighting of the lamp, Prof. Bimal K. Kar briefed all present about the programme and briefly introduced Prof. Manmohan Das and the donors Dr J.K. Baruah and Dr Gita R. Baruah.

While opening the visiting lecture programme, Dr M.C. Bhuyan, former Registrar, GU, emphasised the need for orientation of the discipline geography towards addressing contemporarily emerging issues.

The invited visiting speaker Dr G.K. Panda, Emeritus Professor of Geography, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar delivered his address on disaster management policies.

In the meeting, a book, titled, “Changing Environmental Systems and Emerging Challenges” edited by Prof. Ashok K. Bora and Prof. Madhushree Das was also released by Dr G.N. Talukdar.