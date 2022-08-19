Guwahati: The Controller of Examinations of the Gauhati University, Dr Dhruwajyoti Choudhury has been suspended over certain anomalies and delays in the Undergraduate examination results announcement.

An order issued by the Registrar and Disciplinary Authority stated, “Dr Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order because of anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022.”

He was suspended under Rule 6 of Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, read the order.

Reports further stated that after Choudhury’s suspension, the deputy controller has been assigned the additional duties of the CoE.

It may be mentioned that students have alleged that due to the delay in the results, most of them are not able to prepare for higher studies in other states or in the University itself.