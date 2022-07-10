Guwahati: Gauhati University has appointed Dr. Madhushree Das as the new Dean of the Faculty of Science of the university.

Dr. Madhushree Das is currently head of the Department of Geography at Gauhati University.

She assumed charge as the Dean of the Faculty of Science of the university on Saturday.

Prof. Das, who completed her Masters, M.Phil and Ph.D. in Geography from Gauhati University with two Gold medals, started her teaching profession as a Lecturer in Geography at Cotton College (now Cotton University) in January 1999.

Dr Madhushree Das

Subsequently, she joined Gauhati University as an Assistant Professor in Geography in October 2010 and became Professor in November 2017.

She specializes in the field of social and cultural geography, gender geography and tribal studies.

So far eight Ph.D. students and seven M.Phil students have obtained their degrees under her supervision.

She published three books and more than fifty research papers in the field of her research interest.

Prof. Das visited countries like South Africa, the USA, Hungary, Germany, Japan, China, the UK, Sri Lanka and Australia in connection with various academic assignments.

Besides being associated with various academic bodies of Gauhati University, Visva Bharati, NEHU and Tripura University, she is currently a Court member of Gauhati University and Cotton University.