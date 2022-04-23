Guwahati: Gauhati University has got a new Geography Museum. Set up by the Department of Geography with the support of the family members of renowned geographer late Dr Mohammed Taher, the museum will be the centre for students and research scholars to learn about evolution and change.

The museum will display a variety of unique artefacts, animal skulls, atlas, maps and books.

The museum was on Thursday formally inaugurated by Dr Dulal Ch Goswami, Retired Professor and Head of the Department of Environmental Science, GU.

Dr Goswami in his speech emphasized the need for such a museum particularly for showcasing the geographical personality of the Northeast region.

On the other hand, the sixth Prof. Mohammed Taher Memorial Lecture Meet was held on Thursday at the university premises with a day-long programme.

It is being organized every year by the Prof. M. Taher Memorial Committee, Department of Geography, Gauhati University with the objective of paying tribute to late Prof. M. Taher.

Prof Taher taught Geography at Gauhati University who passed away on February 24, 2015.

The lecture held on the topic “Climate Change: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives” was delivered by acclaimed geographer Dr. Hari Shankar Sharma, retired Professor and Head, Department of Geography, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

In his deliberation, Prof. Sharma emphasized the need for adjustment to climate change phenomena and protection of the environment towards attaining sustainable development goals.

In the beginning, the General Secretary of the Memorial Committee Prof. Bimal K. Kar welcomed all present in the meet and spoke about the formation and activities of the Committee during the last six years.

Dr. Madhushree Das, Professor and Head of Geography, GU, highlighted the life and works of late Prof. Taher.

The lecture programme was presided over by Prof. Abani K. Bhagabati, President of the Memorial Committee.

Attending the programme, Shaahnaz Rahman, the daughter of late Prof. Taher, expressed her gratefulness to all present in the event including the efforts of the architect Amitabh Sarma, and read out the message of Setara Taher, wife of late Prof. Taher.

The announcement of the recipients of Prof. M. Taher Motivate fellowship for the period 2021-23 was made in the meet.

The winners include Abhijit Saikia, Sangita Baishya, Abhijit Sarkar and Parikshit Nath, post-graduate students, Department of Geography, GU.

The certificates on successful completion of the post-graduate course by the recipients of Motivate fellowship for the period 2017-2020 were given to Jyotisma Keot, Chintu Moni Bora, Ashish Saikia and Majidur Islam.