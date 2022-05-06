Guwahati: Over 1500 students were conferred degrees during the 29th convocation of Gauhati University on Friday.

A total of 9800 students were awarded postgraduate, 143 students M Phil and 633 students were conferred Ph.D. degrees.

The University awarded diplomas to over 1, 00,500 undergraduate students.

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, who is the chancellor of the university, presented the degrees to the students.

While speaking at the event, Mukhi said that in view of rolling out the New Education Policy 2020, Gauhati University should act as a catalyst to fulfil the objectives of the education policy.

“It should also offer integrated undergraduate and postgraduate courses to help the students acquire diverse employable skills in the changing academic scenario primarily unleashed by NEP,” he said.

The Governor also said that while Gauhati University has been doing well and there is a steady rise in its actual growth, it is important to identify the areas where there are lacunae and address these shortcomings judiciously.

The Chief Guest for the convocation was Prof.K.K.Agarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation and former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

He spoke of the potential that each student had in transforming their immediate environment in the best possible way.

The Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique while congratulating the students said that the University has put in place the timeline for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in a phased manner.

As part of its strong social commitment to the science, literature, and culture of the region in the convocation, Technocrat and Institution Builder Prof. Dhirendra Nath Buragohai was awarded the degree of Science Honoris Causa.

Eminent author Sumantha Chaliha, Litterateur Nahendra Padun and distinguished scholar of folk culture Dharamsingh Teron were awarded the degree of D Phil Honoris Causa.