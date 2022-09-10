Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) on contract basis.

Name of post : Chief Technical Officer (CTO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a

recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Technology Leader with minimum 15 years of experience in Banking /

Insurance/ IT Services with FS domain /projects of which 5 years should be at senior management level/managing or implementing large IT projects in Insurance/ Banks or FI

Age as on 01.01.2023 : Should not be more than 58 years

Name of post : Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/

Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields..

Experience : Minimum of 15 years experience

Age as on 01.01.2023 : Should not be more than 58 years

Name of post : Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a reputed University, preferably with credible certifications in information security or an Engineer from a reputed University

Experience : Total of 15 plus years of experience with 5 years in information

and cyber security, particularly in the areas of governance, risk management, compliance, policy formulation, third party risk management, security awareness,

external assessments etc.

Age as on 01.01.2023 : Should not be more than 58 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply through the website https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/careers only from 10.09.2022 to 10.10.2022

Application Fees : Rs.1,000/-(One thousand only) plus GST as applicable. For SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates, there is no application fee, however they have to pay Rs.100/- (One hundred only) plus GST as applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

