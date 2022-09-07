Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field Investigators at multiple locations in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab,Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and NCT Delhi.

Name of post : Field Investigator (Qualitative / Quantitative Research)

No. of posts : Positions at multiple locations in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab,Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and NCT Delhi

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teacher, Librarian and Nursing Assistant vacancies in Army Public School Narangi

Name of projects :

Changing Sexual Networks and Unexplored Risk Behaviours of Truckers/Drivers and Allied Population in India and

Migrants’ emerging mobility patterns, high-risk behaviours, HIV vulnerabilities and responses during COVID-19 in India

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications:

1. Bachelor’s degree in social sciences or associated disciplines.

2. Conversant with the required research methods, tools, and techniques.

3. Good communication and writing skills.

4. Ability to coordinate and perform in team environment and willing to travel to multiple districts in their respective state.

5. Ability to communicate effectively in state’s specific local language and Hindi/English.

Desirable:

1. Work experience of 1-2 years in social sciences research.

2. Candidates with prior experience working in research projects or in social sciences related field work and data collection and good command over English and their native language.

3. Willing to relocate.

4. Candidates who reside in above mentioned states are encouraged to apply

How to apply : Candidates can send their updated resumes by email to shssprojects.tiss@gmail.com with the Subject Line: “Application for Field Investigator (Quantitative/Qualitative)”. Also, indicate your preference of state for this position in the covering mail. Last date for submission of applications is 13th September 2022 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Stores & Purchase Officer in NIPER Guwahati