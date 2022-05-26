New Delhi: A building owner of the Daurala area in Meerut locked the Sakoti branch of District Co-operative Bank due to non-payment of rent.

As per reports, the landlord, Kiranpal Singh, rented his building to the cooperative bank but for the last 8 years, both the parties have been in a dispute.

The owner had given his building for rent to the bank in 2007 but after their agreement was over, both the parties entered a dispute over rent.

The owner, Kiranpal claimed that after the agreement was over, they had a dispute about the rent that was supposed to increase was decreased by the bank.

He claimed that he even submitted applications to the bank but they did not pay much attention to it.

As this was going on, Kiranpal Singh on Wednesday locked the bank claiming that he won’t open it till his dues are paid in full.

He accused that the bank was supposed to pay him Rs 6 lakh but deducted Rs 54,000 as tax.

He was fed up with this and so he locked the bank.

However, he was approached by the chairman of the District Co-operative Bank, Maninder Pal Singh who requested him to open the bank.

After much persuasion, he agreed to open the lock on the bank.