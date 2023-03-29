Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka slated this year at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will hold a press conference at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital to make the announcement.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is looking to return to power in the upcoming election.

The party currently holds 119 seats in the Assembly, while its opposition parties, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have 75 and 28 seats respectively.

In the run-up to the election, parties have been making allegations and counter-allegations.

The ruling BJP has been stressing the Kannadigas issue, with the government recently announcing reservations for the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community.

The government had also proposed that companies which do not give first preference to Kannadigas will not be eligible for incentives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised the BJP government’s developmental work and has urged the people to give the BJP a chance to form a ‘corruption-free’ government.

He has also slammed the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) as ‘dynastic parties’ which cannot work for the welfare of the people.

The people of Karnataka will get to exercise their voting rights in the state Assembly election this year and decide the future of the state.