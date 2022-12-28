Mysuru: Unidentified persons vandalised a church in Karnataka‘s Mysuru on Tuesday, the police said.

As per reports, the persons also damaged the baby Jesus statue/sculpture at the church.

The church located in Mysuru’s Periyapatna was vandalised just two days after the Christmas celebrations.

Footage from St Mary’s Church is now being checked by the police to identify the suspects.

The police said that they have formed several teams to nab the accused.

The accused reportedly broke into the church through the back door.

The police added that the incident seemed to have been executed by thieves as the accused even took away the money from one donation box.

It may be mentioned that in the past few months several incidents of Churches, as well as Christians across India, have been reported.