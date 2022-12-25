GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has distanced himself from a directive issued by an SP of Assam seeking information from districts on religious conversions and churches.

Asking DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to immediately implement “corrective measures”, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked his to initiate a probe on why the directive was issued by the SP.

“The Assam government does not have the intention to carry out any survey on religious institutions like churches,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told a TV channel.

The letter was issued by SP of special branch of Assam police to the district administrations, seeking details on churches and religious conversions.

“Such deeds might hurt sentiments of a particular religious community. Actions like this must be avoided,” the Assam chief minister further said.

The Assam chief minister added that the state DGP has already started to look into the matter.