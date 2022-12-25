Imphal: Four Manipur police officials have been suspended for their alleged negligence of duties, officials said on Sunday.

They have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duties in the government’s “All Out War,” against poppy plantations on the hill slopes in the far places of Manipur.

Henminthang Kipgen, Officer-in-Charge of the Kangpokpi Police station, sub-inspector SL Seiminthang and two personnel of the Village Defense Forces (VDF) Paojamang and Thangjagin Chiru who were attached to the Kangpokpi Police Station were suspended for allegedly allowing to escape two persons involved in poppy cultivation cases, an official said.

After witnessing large-scale poppy plantations in the remote hills of Kangpokpi district in Manipur, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh instructed the police station concerned to detain the tribal village authorities involved in the poppy cultivation.

As a follow-up action, Kangpokpi Police Station detained village secretary David Kipgen, 40, and vice chairman Henkholun Kipgen, 62, but they managed to escape from the police station before they could take their statements, on Friday last.

However, the police managed to rearrest the duo. They were taken to Imphal Police Station and produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till December 29.

Thinghangjang village Chief Kamkhosei Haokip (48) was also arrested as a part of the all-out war against the persistent poppy cultivations in the state.



In a statement, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said as revealed by arrested tribal village authorities, the state government came to know about the illegal cultivation of poppy under pressure and collection of tax by some militant outfits under Suspension of Operation.

Some Kuki militants are under the SOO in Manipur at present.



CM Biren Singh also appealed to the poppy planters to stop immediately or else the action(s) according to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act will be coordinated.

Under the Act the government can confiscate even the property of drug dealers and poppy planters, so the government does not want to go that far, the CM added.