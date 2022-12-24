Imphal: Four alleged drug traffickers were nabbed along with 2.15 kgs of brown sugar worth Rs 4.1 crores in the international market at T Minou check post near Moreh along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur in the early hours on Saturday, an official source said.

Based on intelligent input from across the border, the troops of the 5th Asam Rifles waylaid the alleged traffickers who came on a Maruti Gypsy and on a TVS scooty and carried out the routine check at T Minou Check post, near Moreh at around 1.30 am on Saturday, said an official.

Their vehicles were approaching towards Imphal from Moreh, India’s last border town in the Manipur sector.

The brown sugar weighed around 2.15 kgs worth Rs 4.1 crores in the international market and was packed in 50 soap caps.

The apprehended traffickers were later identified as Lamgailal Kipgen, 32, Lekhochou Kipgen, 22, Sanam Haokip, 38, all the residents of Moreh and one Ngangbulen Touthang, 32, Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The nabbed persons along with the seized items including four mobile handsets, and impounded four-wheelers and two-wheelers were handed over to the Moreh police station for further necessary action, the Assam Rifles sources said.