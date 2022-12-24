Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Kamjong district have seized an illegal consignment of timber from two trucks and nabbed four suspected smugglers, officials said on Saturday.

Two truckloads of timber worth Rs 2.56 in the local market smuggling from Myanmar into India through Moreh were seized, an official said.

“Shangshak Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled timber smuggling in Koshu of Kamjong district on Saturday,” Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The Assam Rifles troops intercepted and recovered two loaded Tata trucks along with four persons while smuggling illegal timber near Koshu Village bordering Myanmar on the east, it added.

The timber was evaluated to be worth Rs 2.56 Crores in the local market, the statement said.

The timber along with apprehended smugglers and the vehicles along with the driver were handed over to the Forest department, Kamjong for further legal action, the statement added.