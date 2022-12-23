Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that a total of 84 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi have been held in detention for their failure to produce valid documents to justify their presence in Indian territory.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Imphal on Friday, CM Singh said that the 84 Myanmar nationals including women and children were apprehended some months back at different border areas of the state and they are held in detention at Sadhavana Mandav, Churachandpur district headquarters at present.

They would be deported to their country after the restoration of peace there. They are being provided with food, water, and other basic amenities, while the chief medical officer of Churachandpur was asked to conduct their medical check-up.

One Bangladesh national, Md Akibul, who entered Manipur without valid documents and got married to a Manipuri girl was also arrested on Nov 17 by the Kakching police and is also now in judicial custody, the CM said.

He has been allegedly staying in the state for 3 decades and processes are also undergoing the deportation of the Bangladesh national at the earliest.

Asked about the Manipur Inner Line Permit (ILP) which is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen visiting Manipur for a specific time period, the CM said, “This will strengthen the ILP system with better access to register different permits, data collection, tracking, and monitoring of inner line permit in the state.”

The CM also disclosed that two persons who had issued fake Adhaar cards to outsiders were also arrested.

The state police are also giving chase to 12 others who were also giving fake ILP documents to the outsiders for entering Manipur.