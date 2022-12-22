Agartala: Tripura Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized brown sugar from their possession in Agartala city on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Sadar Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das said they had received information two persons in a vehicle carrying Brown Sugar were roaming in the Maharajganj Bazar area of Agartala city.

Also Read: Assam: Goalpara hospital nurse dies by suicide

“When we received the input we alerted the police stations and deployed them for search operations. During the search operation, a vehicle tried to escape the check suspiciously. The cops chased it and seized the vehicle. We seized 22 grams of Brown Sugar from the vehicle and 450 small containers stuffed with the drugs. Cash worth Rs 20,500 was also seized”, he said.

Also Read: Tripura: Congress is fully prepared to oust BJP, says PCC Chief

The SDPO said that they were identified as Pijush Das and Prasenjit Dey.

“We shall produce them before the Court with a prayer of police remand”, he added.