Agartala: Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha on Thursday said that his party is all prepared to oust BJP from power in the 2023 Assembly Election.

While speaking with reporters, PCC Chief Birajit Sinha said the main agenda of the party is to oust BJP from power.

He however claimed that the central leadership is looking after the opportunity of forming a pre-poll alliance.

“About the alliance, the central leadership are discussing the matter. Our main aim is to oust BJP from power and follow this direction we are working and moving forward. The alliance will be there or not we don’t know as central leadership are thinking about it but our main aim is to oust BJP anyhow”, Sinha said.

Also Read: Assam: AJYCP leader arrested on charge of molesting minor girl

He further said that Congress is fully prepared and preparation is going on in full swing.

“In the history of Tripura, once Congress was there in the power and now the way we are preparing in 3, 223 polling stations we have our committee of Congress and formed one Mandal congress committee with 10 polling stations. We are fully prepared and now waiting for the dates of the election”, he said.

Congress which was known as the principal opposition political party prior to 2018, had no MLAs after BJP came into the state as the majority of MLAs of Congress joined BJP.

Also Read: Assam: Dial 112 instead of 100 in case of emergencies in Guwahati

The vote share for the party however significantly increased in the year 2019 Lok Sabha poll when TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma was the chief of the party. But later the party failed to make an impact in any other polls even in the Agartala Municipal Corporation elections. But after the former minister, Sudip Roy Barman quit BJP had become the lone Congress MLA in the state.