Guwahati: The Guwahati Police has informed that people in any emergency inside the Guwahati limits should now dial 112 instead of 100.

Speaking on the number change, Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah said that the dial 100 has been changed to dial 112. The number will be the official Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in Guwahati.

CP Barah also informed that the ERSS service will soon be changed to 112 across the state and people will be able to reach out for any emergency.

He added that people can call the number for health, police and fire emergencies.

The response is expected to be prompt just like the dial 100 option.

The CP further urged all landlords to keep track of their tenants. The landlords have been asked to report any suspicious activity of the tenants.