Bengaluru: Teachers are guardians of the students and they are supposed to do whatever is needed to shape and protect their pupils.

However, this turned out quite the other way in Karnataka as a 10-year-old died after being beaten by his teacher who then pushed him off a first-floor balcony of the government-run school.

The accused teacher has been identified as Muthappa, a teacher at Adarsh Primary School in Hagli village in Gadak district.

Also Read: Assam: Akhil Gogoi says Batadrava eviction executed to create communal debate during Assembly

The deceased was identified as Bharat, a student of Class 4. The teacher also beat the boy with a shovel.

The police informed that the incident seemed to be a family dispute as the accused had also thrashed the victim’s mother, Gita Barker.

Also Read: Assam: Another woman robbed at gunpoint in Guwahati

The victim’s mother is a teacher at the same school as well.

The police are now investigating the incident.