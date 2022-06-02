Jodhpur: A video of police using a garbage van to take the dead body of a man to the hospital has created a sensation among netizens and left passersby shocked.

The incident was reported from Jodhpur.

Following the report, the police ordered a probe and the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission stepped.

The initiatives came in after a video clip of the incident went viral.

The deceased was identified as Devendra Prajapat from Bilara.

He works as a daily wager and had slept under the city bus near the Barkatullah stadium on Tuesday night.

However, he did not know what fate he had as on Wednesday morning, an unaware driver drove the over him and he died on the spot after being crushed under the wheels.

The locals nearby saw his dead body and immediately informed the police. Although the police reached the spot immediately after being informed of the event, they failed to get an ambulance.

Instead, the police intercepted a garbage van which was collecting waste door to door.

On seeing this, the people nearby made a video and uploaded it on social media.

The police department initially denied the claims but later, ordered the probe into it after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.