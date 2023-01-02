Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 16 vacancies

Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Intellectual Property India.

Intellectual Property India, a division of Ministry of Commerce & Industries, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant, Senior Research Associate, Research Associate and Young Professionals purely on Contract basis.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master degree in sciences or LLM or BE/BTech from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed institution.

Desirable Qualification : PhD in sciences or IPR management or MTech, MS

Experience : At least 15 years in handling IPR matters.

Upper Age Limit : 60 years

Name of post : Senior Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Master degree in sciences or BE/BTech from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed institution

and

(b) LLB/LLM or Degree/Diploma in IPR (full time – at least 1 year)

Desirable Qualification : PhD in sciences or law or IPR management or MTech or M.S.

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Master degree in sciences or BE/BTech from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed institution

and

(b) LLB/LLM or Degree/Diploma in IPR (full time – at least 1 year)

Desirable Qualification :

a) PhD in sciences or law or IPR management or MTech or M.S.

b) Knowledge of High Quality MS Office, Power Point Presentations, Professional presentations with graphs, info- graphical displays, Trend analysis and other data governance and quality assessment software tools, etc. would be preferred

Experience : Atleast 3 years in handling IPR matters

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Young Professional (Economics & Data Management)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Master degree in Economics/Statistics from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed institution.

Desirable : PhD in relevant field.

Experience : At least 1 year relevant research experience

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Young Professional (IT-AI, ML)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : BE/BTech (Electronics & Communications/ CS/ IT) with specialized knowledge in Artificial Intelligence/ Quantum Computing/ IoT/ ML /any other relevant areas.

Desirable : MTech in relevant field.

Experience : At least 1 year relevant research experience

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Young Professional (Public Policy)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in any discipline and Master degree/diploma in public policy and equivalent from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed institution with domain knowledge in required areas

Desirable : Knowledge in the field of IPR would be preferred

Experience : At least 1 year relevant experience preferably in government department/ institution/ office

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Young Professional (Media & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.A./Post Graduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication

Desirable : Knowledge in the field of content visualization & graphics, creative work and media outreach would be preferred.

Experience : At least 1 year relevant experience

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Young Professional (Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : MBA or PGDM (full time – 2 years course) in the discipline of Finance from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed Institution.

Desirable : Higher qualification in the field of finance would be preferred.

Experience : At least 1 year relevant experience preferably in a government department/ institution/ office.

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Young Professional (HR)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : MBA or PGDM (Full time 2 years course) or master degree in the discipline of HR and/or administration from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed Institution.

Desirable : Higher qualification in the field of finance would be preferred.

Experience : At least 1 year relevant experience preferably in a government department/ institution/ office.

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply : Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.ipindia.nic.in. Closing Date for Online Applications: 16th January 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

