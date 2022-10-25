Lucknow: A video from Uttar Pradesh has turned into a shocker which portrays how human beings have become insensitive.

The video from Kannauj shows a 13-year-old wounded girl crying for help but people mostly men, nearby did not attempt to rescue her.

Instead, the men around took videos of the severely wounded girl.

The minor girl had several injuries on her but no one came to the rescue or even ask what happened.

The girl had to lie down on the ground with the injuries until the police arrived.

In another video, a police officer was seen carrying the girl in his arms onto an auto.

Even then, none of the people around tried to help the injured girl.

The girl had gone missing on Sunday.

The police are currently investigating the matter and the girl is being treated at a hospital.

The police said that it was not yet clear if she was sexually assaulted but are waiting for her to recover.