Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.
Name of post : Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)
No. of posts : 38
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Male (Direct Entry) : 19
- Female (Direct Entry) : 2
- Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (ITBPF serving personnel) : 17
Educational Qualification : Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.
Skill Test norms :
a) Dictation – 10 minutes @80 words per minute
b) Transcription- 50 minutes in English or 65 minutes in Hindi on computer
Pay Scale : Level 5 in the Pay Matrix – Rs. 29,200-92,300 (as per 7th CPC)
Age Limit :
- Direct Entry : 18 to 25 years
- LDCE : Up to 35 years for LDCE ITBP Serving Personnel
Name of post : Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial)
No. of posts : 248
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Male (Direct Entry) : 135
- Female (Direct Entry) : 23
- Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (ITBPF serving personnel) : 90
Educational Qualification : Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.
Skill Test norms : Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.
Pay Scale : Level 4 in the Pay Matrix – Rs. 25,500-81,100 (as per 7th CPC)
Age Limit :
- Direct Entry : 18 to 25 years
- LDCE : Up to 35 years for LDCE ITBP Serving Personnel
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ from June 8, 2022 ( 00:01 AM) to July 7, 2022 (11:59 PM)
Application Fees : Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category applying for recruitment will have to pay Rs. 100/- as application fee through online payment. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Females and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
