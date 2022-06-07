Applications are invited for 286 vacant positions in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

Name of post : Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)

No. of posts : 38

Discipline wise vacancies :

Male (Direct Entry) : 19

Female (Direct Entry) : 2

Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (ITBPF serving personnel) : 17

Educational Qualification : Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.

Skill Test norms :

a) Dictation – 10 minutes @80 words per minute

b) Transcription- 50 minutes in English or 65 minutes in Hindi on computer

Pay Scale : Level 5 in the Pay Matrix – Rs. 29,200-92,300 (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit :

Direct Entry : 18 to 25 years

LDCE : Up to 35 years for LDCE ITBP Serving Personnel

Name of post : Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial)

No. of posts : 248

Discipline wise vacancies :

Male (Direct Entry) : 135

Female (Direct Entry) : 23

Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (ITBPF serving personnel) : 90

Educational Qualification : Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.

Skill Test norms : Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Pay Scale : Level 4 in the Pay Matrix – Rs. 25,500-81,100 (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit :

Direct Entry : 18 to 25 years

LDCE : Up to 35 years for LDCE ITBP Serving Personnel

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ from June 8, 2022 ( 00:01 AM) to July 7, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Application Fees : Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category applying for recruitment will have to pay Rs. 100/- as application fee through online payment. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Females and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

