Applications are invited for various project based positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) Jorhat.

CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for ten vacant positions under various projects.

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Nanozyme Decorated Paper-Based Analytical Devices for Detection of Pathogens and Pesticides

Essential Qualification : PhD degree in Materials Science / Nanoscience / Chemistry / Biological Science / Physical Science / Chemical Engineering

Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 40 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Nanozyme Decorated Paper-Based Analytical Devices for Detection of Pathogens and Pesticides

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MSc in Chemistry / Chemical Science / Biological Science

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Nanozyme Decorated Paper-Based Analytical Devices for Detection of Pathogens and Pesticides

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MTech in Materials Science / Biotechnology / Chemical Science / Chemical Engineering

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Establishment of BioNEST Bio Incubator Facility at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat

Essential Qualification : MSc with MBA or BE /BTech with MBA. At least 4 years experience in Industries / R&D /Start-up with expertise in technology business incubation

Salary : Rs. 70000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum Age 50 years

Name of post : Program Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Establishment of BioNEST Bio Incubator Facility at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat

Essential Qualification : Graduation Degree (Computer Science / IT). Two years of experience in Database Management and Office Automation

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum Age 40 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Carbonaceous Nanomaterials from Graphite Sources of Arunachal Pradesh for Electrochemical Energy Storage and Sensor Applications

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MSc in Chemistry / Chemical Science / Materials Science / Nanoscience / Physics

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Carbonaceous Nanomaterials from Graphite Sources of Arunachal Pradesh for Electrochemical Energy Storage and Sensor Applications

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MTech in Materials Science / Chemical Science / Chemical Engineering / Mineral Engineering

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Varietal improvement and value addition of large cardamom and Turmeric of Arunachal Pradesh through Integrated Approach

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MSc in Chemistry / Organic Chemistry / Natural Product Chemistry / Pharmaceutical Chemistry / MPharm

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of herbal fumigant formulation against stored grain insect pest

Essential Qualification : PhD in Biotechnology / Molecular Biology / Entomology

Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 40 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of herbal fumigant formulation against stored grain insect pest

Essential Qualification : MSc in Chemistry with specialization in Inorganic / Organic / Physical Chemistry

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send the scanned copy of the prescribed application form to rpbdhrneist@gmail.com by June 12, 2022 up to 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

