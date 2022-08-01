Applications are invited for various legal positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Law Officer and Law Officer.
Name of post : Senior Law Officer
No. of posts : 9
Pay Scale : Rs. 60000-180000
Name of post : Law Officer
No. of posts : 9
Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-160000
Also read : Manipur Jobs : Apply for Research Associate and Field Investigator vacancies in Manipur University
Qualification :
a. Graduate Degree in any discipline AND Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB)
OR
b. 5 years Integrated LLB Degree
The qualification should be obtained as Full time regular course from Institutions / Colleges / Universities / Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE / UGC
Experience :
Law Officer : Candidates should have minimum 2 years work experience as on 30th June 2022
Senior Law Officer : Candidates should have minimum 5 years work experience as on 30th June 2022
Work Experience from following concerns/areas only shall be considered towards eligibility:
a. Candidates practicing as an advocate in courts or tribunals
b. Candidates working with Law Firms
c. Candidates working with Private/ Public Sector Organizations handling Legal functions
d. Candidates working with Central/ State Governments handling Legal function
Also read : National Insurance Company Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 50 vacancies
Age Limit : Candidates applying from General/EWS category should not be more than 30 years (for Law Officer ) and 33 years (for Senior Law Officer) as on 30th June 2022. Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories shall apply as per government guidelines
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iocl.com/ up to August 14, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022