Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Law Officer and Law Officer.

Name of post : Senior Law Officer

No. of posts : 9

Pay Scale : Rs. 60000-180000

Name of post : Law Officer

No. of posts : 9

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-160000

Qualification :

a. Graduate Degree in any discipline AND Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB)

OR

b. 5 years Integrated LLB Degree

The qualification should be obtained as Full time regular course from Institutions / Colleges / Universities / Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE / UGC

Experience :

Law Officer : Candidates should have minimum 2 years work experience as on 30th June 2022

Senior Law Officer : Candidates should have minimum 5 years work experience as on 30th June 2022

Work Experience from following concerns/areas only shall be considered towards eligibility:

a. Candidates practicing as an advocate in courts or tribunals

b. Candidates working with Law Firms

c. Candidates working with Private/ Public Sector Organizations handling Legal functions

d. Candidates working with Central/ State Governments handling Legal function

Age Limit : Candidates applying from General/EWS category should not be more than 30 years (for Law Officer ) and 33 years (for Senior Law Officer) as on 30th June 2022. Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories shall apply as per government guidelines

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iocl.com/ up to August 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

