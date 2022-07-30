Applications are invited for 50 vacant positions in National Insurance Company Limited.

National Insurance Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant positions of Medical Officers and Paramedics on contractual basis. Selected candidates shall be posted in any of the following cities: Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 13

Minimum Qualification:

MBBS

AND

2 Years’ Clinical Experience

OR

3 Years’ experience of working in the Health Insurance Sector

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Age: Not exceeding 45 Years

Name of post : Paramedics

No. of posts : 37

Minimum Qualification:

Paramedical Qualifications/BAMS/BHMS

AND

3 Years’ experience of working in the Health Insurance Sector’

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Age: Not exceeding 35 Years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with self-certified copies of all Educational Certificates since 10th Std. (Secondary School Examination) and Professional Experience Certificate that are to be affixed along with 1 passport size Photograph. The application envelope is to be super-scribed with “Application for Medical Officer / Paramedics on Contractual Basis” on the left hand top corner of the envelope and to be addressed to: THE CHIEF MANAGER (PERSONNEL) NATIONAL INSURANCE CO LTD HEAD OFFICE, 3 MIDDLETON STREET KOLKATA – 700071. Advance scanned copies of the application are to be mailed to ho.pers@nic.co.in . Last date for receiving applications is August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

