Applications are invited for various administrative positions in CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR-IICB), Kolkata.
CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Secretariat Assistants and Junior Stenographer.
Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen)
No. of posts : 8
Pay Scale : Pay Level-2, Cell-1 (Gross emoluments approximately Rs. 30,000/- PM)
Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time.
Upper Age Limit : 28 years (The Maximum age limit is relaxable as per GOI/CSIR rules)
Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P)
No. of posts : 2
Pay Scale : Pay Level-2, Cell-1 (Gross emoluments approximately Rs. 30,000/- PM)
Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time.
Upper Age Limit : 28 years (The Maximum age limit is relaxable as per GOI/CSIR rules)
Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A)
No. of posts : 3
Pay Scale : Pay Level-2, Cell-1 (Gross emoluments approximately Rs. 30,000/- PM)
Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time.
Upper Age Limit : 28 years (The Maximum age limit is relaxable as per GOI/CSIR rules)
Name of post : Junior Stenographer
No. of posts : 4
Pay Scale : Pay Level-4, Cell-1 (Gross emoluments approximately Rs. 38,000/- PM)
Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time.
Upper Age Limit : 27 years (The Maximum age limit is relaxable as per GOI/CSIR rules)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website i.e. https://iicb.res.in/ or http://www.career.iicb.res.in/ from August 4, 2022 to August 24, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
