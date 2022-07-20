Applications are invited for various medical positions in Reserve Bank of India, Agartala Office, Tripura.

Reserve Bank of India, Agartala Office, Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: An MBBS degree in the allopathic system of medicine from any university recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Experience: Minimum of two years’ experience of practice in medicine in any hospital or clinic as a medical practitioner.

Additional Criteria : The applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence in Agartala.

Remuneration :

i) Rs. 1000/- per hour for the entire period of contract, i.e. three years

ii) Out of the total monthly remuneration so payable, a sum of Rs. 1,000/- per month shall be treated as conveyance expenses.

Place of Posting : Reserve Bank of India, 2nd Floor, Jackson Gate Building, Lenin Sarani, Agartala-799001 [ Timing / Duty Hours : 17:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs (Monday to Friday)]

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the General Manager (Officer-in-charge), Reserve Bank of India, 2nd Floor, Jackson Gate Building, Lenin Sarani, Agartala – 799001 on or before 05.00 p.m. of August 16, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

