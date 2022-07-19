Applications are invited for various medical positions in Reserve Bank of India Imphal.

Reserve Bank of India Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bank Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis.

Name of post : Bank Medical Consultant (BMC)

Also Read: Manipur Jobs : Apply for Research Officer vacancy in High Court of Manipur

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration :

1. Rs. 1,000/- per hour for the entire period of contract.

2. Out of total monthly remuneration so payable, a sum of Rs. 1,000/- per month may be treated as conveyance expense.

3. Reimbursement of mobile charges of Rs. 1,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Applicants should at a minimum, possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

(ii) Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply.

(iii) The applicants should have a minimum of two (02) years’ of experience practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic.

(iv) The applicants should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 3-5 kms from the Bank’s Office dispensary at the aforementioned location.

Place of Posting : Reserve Bank of India, Lilashing Khongnangkhong, Opposite Manipur Legislative Assembly, Imphal-795001. [Working Hours- From 2 PM to 3 PM (Monday to Friday)]

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications to General Manager & O-i-C, Reserve Bank of India, Lilashing Khongnangkhong, Opposite Manipur Legislative Assembly, Imphal-795001 on or before 05:00 p.m. of August 02, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : GIMT Guwahati Recruitment 2022