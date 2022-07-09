Applications are invited for various legal positions in High Court of Manipur.

The High Court of Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Officer in Manipur Judicial Academy.

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Level-9 (Rs. 43300) per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master of Laws (LLM) from a recognized University with academic record of at least 55%.

ii) Three years experience in legal practice / legal works

iii) Knowledge of computer operations, including retrieval of important legal information from various search engines / processors etc

iv) Working knowledge of Manipuri

v) Excellent drafting skills and inclination to do research works

Age : A candidate shall be 38 years or below as on the last date of form submission

Selection Procedure : Select list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Written Examination and Viva-voce / Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://hcmimphal.nic.in/ from July 19, 2022 (11 AM) to August 4, 2022 (4 PM)

Application Fees :

Rs. 1500/- for UR / OBC candidates

Rs. 1000/- for SC / ST candidates

