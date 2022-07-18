Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.
Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Molecular Biology & Bioinformatics.
Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Molecular Biology & Bioinformatics
No. of posts : 2
Eligibility Criteria :
i) Guest Faculty 1 : MSc in Bioinformatics
ii) Guest Faculty 2 : MSc in Molecular Biology and allied subjects
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th July 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University, Suryamaninagar-799022
How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the minimum qualifications as per UGC rules and regulations may attend the interview with original documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
