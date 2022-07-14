Applications are invited for various Grade-III positions under High Court of Tripura.

The High Court of Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of 11(eleven) vacancies in Grade-III of Tripura Judicial Service in accordance with the provisions of the Tripura Judicial Service Rules, 2003 (as amended from time to time).

Name of post : Grade-III of Tripura Judicial Service

No. of posts : 11

Scale of pay : Rs. 27700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- (Unrevised) per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules in force.

Eligibility Criteria : A candidate must be a citizen of India as defined in Articles 5 & 6 of the Constitution of India and must be a holder of Degree in Law from a recognized University established by Law in India

Selection Procedure : Preliminary Written Examination , Final Written Examination and Viva Voce

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://thc.nic.in/ from July 21, 2022 to August 16, 2022 till 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

