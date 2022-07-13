Applications are invited for various legal positions in the High Court of Meghalaya.

The High Court of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible advocates for the post of District Judge.

Name of post : District Judge

No. of posts : 2

Also Read: Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for Content Developer vacancy in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates-

i) Must be a citizen of India

ii) Must be a holder of degree in Law from a recognized University

iii) Must be practicing as an advocate in courts of criminal and civil jurisdiction on the last date fixed for receipt of applications and must have so practiced for a period of not less than 7 years as on such date as per Annexure-A

iv) Must have attained the age of 35 years and must have not attained the age of 48 years in case of candidates belonging to SC or ST and 45 years in case of others, as on the last date fixed for receipt of applications

v) Must have working knowledge of either Khasi or Garo language

Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Viva-voce

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above post through the website http://meghalayahighcourt.nic.in/ up to July 27, 2022 till 1700 hours.

Application Fees :

Rs. 1000/- only for General candidates and Rs. 700/- only for SC /ST candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty and Office Assistant vacancies in North Eastern Hill University