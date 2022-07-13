Applications are invited for various content developer positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Content Developers purely on contractual basis at Shillong and Tura.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Content Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in English / Journalism & Communication / Media or related fields

Experience : Minimum 6 years of work experience in social media management, content creation, writer and editorial, communications management, videographer, editor and creative maker.

Salary : Rs. 36,000/- per month plus allowances

Name of post : Manager (Content Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in English / Journalism & Communication / Media or related fields

Experience : Minimum 5 years of work experience in social media management, content creation, writer and editorial, communications management, videographer, editor and creative maker.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus allowances

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Content Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in English / Journalism & Communication / Media or related fields

Experience : Minimum 4 years of work experience in social media management, content creation, writer and editorial, communications management, videographer, editor and creative maker.

Salary : Rs. 26,000/- per month plus allowances

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Content Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in English / Journalism & Communication / Media or related fields

Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience in social media management, content creation, writer and editorial, communications management, videographer, editor and creative maker.

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month plus allowances

Name of post : Programme Associate (Content Developer)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in English / Journalism & Communication / Media or related fields

Experience : Minimum 1 year of work experience in social media management, content creation, writer and editorial, communications management, videographer, editor and creative maker.

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month plus allowances

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online or offline as per the following-

For Applying Online; link to online application form https://tinyurl.com/cdtonline

For Applying through hard copy: link to the “Application Form” in PDF format: https://tinyurl.com/formcdt . Filled Application Form can also be submitted as hard copies to the O/o Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793003 or filled application form along with essential documents can

be scanned and submitted via-email to recruitmentmbda21@gmail.com clearly indicating name of the position in the subject line

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

