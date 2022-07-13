Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI)

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (HR).

Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 3

Also Read : Jobs in Meghalaya : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Scale of pay : Rs. 40,000-3%-1,40,000

Qualification: Degree preferably in Engineering / Physical Sciences and 2 years Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) or equivalent with specialization in Human Resource Management or MA (Personnel Management & IR) or MSW.

Experience: Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in relevant area. Knowledge of Telugu and/or Hindi essential. Degree of Law preferred.

Also Read : SSC Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 2268 vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://midhani-india.in/ between 1000 Hrs. on July 13, 2022 till 1700 Hrs. on July 27, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Scientific Officer / Junior Scientific Officer in Directorate of Forensic Science