Applications are invited for 2268 vacant posts of Constables under Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Head Constables and Constable (Driver)

Name of post : Head Constable { Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO) / Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)}

No. of posts : 857 [ Male : 573, Female : 284]

Educational Qualification :

i) Passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized Board with Science & Mathematics as subjects

OR

National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System

Professional Attainments: Proficiency in Computer Operation Qualifying in Nature.

Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes.

Test of Basic Computer Functions:- Opening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.

Pay Scale : Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100)

Age Limit : 18 to 27 years as on 01.07.2022 (i.e. candidates born not before 02-07-1995 and not later than 01-07-2004 are eligible to apply)

Name of post : Constable (Driver)-Male

No. of posts : 1411

Educational Qualification :

a) 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed or equivalent from a recognized Board (as on 29.07.2022 i.e. the closing date of receipt of online application)

b) Should be able to drive heavy vehicles with confidence

c) Valid driving license for Heavy Motor Vehicles (as on closing date of receipt of online application)

d) Possess knowledge of maintenance of vehicles.

Pay Scale : Pay Level-3 (Rs.21700- 69100)

Age Limit : 21 to 30 years as on 01.07.2022 (i.e. candidates born not before 02-07-1992 and not later than 01-07-2001 are eligible to apply)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to July 29, 2022 (2300 Hours).

Application Fees : Rs. 100/- (Rupees One hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex- servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

