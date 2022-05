Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Indian Bank.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 312 vacant positions of Specialist Officers.

Name of posts :

Senior Manager (Credit)

Manager (Credit)

Senior Manager (Accounts)

Manager (Accounts)

Assistant Manager (Accounts)

Manager (Accounts)

Chief Manager (Risk Management)

Senior Manager (Risk Management)

Manager (Portfolio Management)

Manager (Sector Specialist – NBFC)

Manager (Sector Specialist – Metal)

Manager (Sector Specialist – Infrastructure)

Chief Manager (Data Analyst)

Senior Manager (Data Analyst)

Manager (Statistician)

Chief Manager (Economist)

Manager (Economist)

Assistant Manager (Industrial Development Officer)

Senior Manager (Corporate Communication)

Manager (Security)

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR SPOT

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR SWAP

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR Cross

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR Derivatives

Manager (Dealer) Domestic – SLR

Manager (Dealer) Domestic – Equity

Manager (Dealer) Domestic – NSLR

Manager (Dealer) Domestic –Derivatives

Manager (Dealer) Bullion Exchange

Manager (IT) System Administrator – Windows

Manager (IT) System Administrator – Linux

Manager (IT) Database Administrator – Oracle DB

Senior Manager (IT) Middleware Administrator – Weblogic

Senior Manager (IT) Virtualization Specialist and Architect

Manager (IT) Virtualization Specialist

Chief Manager (IT) ESB and API Management

Senior Manager (IT) API Developer

Senior Manager (IT) Application Integration Specialist

Senior Manager (IT) User Experience (UX) Designer

Senior Manager (IT) User Interface (UI) Developer

Manager (IT) – Software Developers -Dot Net, Visual Studio with C#, VB dot net, ASP dot net, HTML5, AJAX, Javascript

Manager (IT) Software Developers – Java Technologies

Senior Manager (IT) – DevOps engineer

Senior Manager (IT) Network Routing and Switching Specialist

Senior Manager (IT) Network Security Specialist

Senior Manager (IT) IT Security Expert – IT Security Infra Administration

Senior Manager (IT) IT Security Expert – Compliance and Policy Management

Senior Manager (IT) – Cloud Solution Architect

Manager (IT)

Manager (IT)

Manager (IT) Pure Tech/ Innovation – Digital Banking

Senior Manager (IT) Pure Tech/ Innovation – Digital Banking

Assistant Manager (IT)

Manager (IT)

Manager (IT)

Assistant Manager (IT)

Manager (IT)

Manager (IT) – Merchant acquiring (ME) Business – Physical & Digital PoS, IPG

Senior Manager (IT) – Merchant acquiring (ME) Business – Physical & Digital PoS, IPG

No. of posts :

Senior Manager (Credit) : 10

Manager (Credit) : 50

Senior Manager (Accounts) : 2

Manager (Accounts) : 3

Assistant Manager (Accounts) : 5

Manager (Accounts) : 2

Chief Manager (Risk Management) : 1

Senior Manager (Risk Management) : 1

Manager (Portfolio Management) : 1

Manager (Sector Specialist – NBFC) : 1

Manager (Sector Specialist – Metal) : 1

Manager (Sector Specialist – Infrastructure) : 1

Chief Manager (Data Analyst) : 1

Senior Manager (Data Analyst) : 1

Manager (Statistician) : 3

Chief Manager (Economist) : 1

Manager (Economist) : 1

Assistant Manager (Industrial Development Officer) : 150

Senior Manager (Corporate Communication) : 1

Manager (Security) : 14

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR SPOT : 1

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR SWAP : 1

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR Cross : 1

Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR Derivatives : 1

Manager (Dealer) Domestic – SLR : 1

Manager (Dealer) Domestic – Equity : 1

Manager (Dealer) Domestic – NSLR : 1

Manager (Dealer) Domestic –Derivatives : 1

Manager (Dealer) Bullion Exchange : 1

Manager (IT) System Administrator – Windows : 1

Manager (IT) System Administrator – Linux : 1

Manager (IT) Database Administrator – Oracle DB : 1

Senior Manager (IT) Middleware Administrator – Weblogic : 1

Senior Manager (IT) Virtualization Specialist and Architect : 1

Manager (IT) Virtualization Specialist : 1

Chief Manager (IT) ESB and API Management : 1

Senior Manager (IT) API Developer : 1

Senior Manager (IT) Application Integration Specialist : 2

Senior Manager (IT) User Experience (UX) Designer : 1

Senior Manager (IT) User Interface (UI) Developer : 2

Manager (IT) – Software Developers -Dot Net, Visual Studio with C#, VB dot net, ASP dot net, HTML5, AJAX, Javascript : 2

Manager (IT) Software Developers – Java Technologies : 3

Senior Manager (IT) – DevOps engineer : 2

Senior Manager (IT) Network Routing and Switching Specialist : 2

Senior Manager (IT) Network Security Specialist : 2

Senior Manager (IT) IT Security Expert – IT Security Infra Administration : 1

Senior Manager (IT) IT Security Expert – Compliance and Policy Management : 1

Senior Manager (IT) – Cloud Solution Architect : 1

Manager (IT) : 2

Manager (IT) : 3

Manager (IT) Pure Tech/ Innovation – Digital Banking : 2

Senior Manager (IT) Pure Tech/ Innovation – Digital Banking : 1

Assistant Manager (IT) : 5

Manager (IT) : 2

Manager (IT) : 3

Assistant Manager (IT) : 2

Manager (IT) : 2

Manager (IT) – Merchant acquiring (ME) Business – Physical & Digital PoS, IPG : 2

Senior Manager (IT) – Merchant acquiring (ME) Business – Physical & Digital PoS, IPG : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility for Age, Educational/Professional/ Qualification and Work Experience is given in the detailed advertisement

How to apply : Candidates should visit the Bank’s website www.indianbank.in and click on the careers page and then click on Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2022. The submission of online applications will start from May 24, 2022 and end on June 14, 2022.

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges)

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

