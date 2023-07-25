Guwahati: The Opposition parties, under INDIA, have reportedly jointly decided to table a no-confidence motion against the Prime Miniter Narendra Modi-led Central government in the upcoming parliamentary session.

The motion comes amid the crisis situation in Manipur, which has severely affected the government’s legislative agenda.

Union Minister Amit Shah took to social media to address the impasse and express his willingness to resolve the issue.

He stated that the government is eager to engage in discussions on the Manipur matter and sought cooperation from all parties, transcending party lines.

Amit Shah’s letter to the Opposition was shared on Twitter, emphasizing the importance of addressing the Manipur issue promptly.

Since the commencement of the monsoon session of parliament last Thursday, the legislative proceedings in both houses have been obstructed due to continuous protests by the Opposition.

Despite the disruptions, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill managed to pass through a voice vote amidst a ruckus.

Amit Shah, while introducing the bill, criticized the Opposition for their conduct, stating that they seemed disinterested in cooperation, cooperatives, and the welfare of marginalized groups.

In response to the logjam, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien tweeted about the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s microphone being switched off during the session, leading to a walkout by several parties in protest.

The Opposition’s key demand is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement on the situation in violence-hit Manipur before the subject can be discussed in the House.

The demand escalated further after a disturbing video surfaced showing two women being stripped and paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.